MPs on Friday questioned Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades over frequent delays in implementing projects, after he said the government was juggling projects worth over €1.6 billion aimed at improving the quality of life of the people.

Speaking after a joint meeting of the House finance and transport committees, Vafeades said his ministry aimed at enhancing connectivity inland by facilitating communication between mountainous areas and urban centres, and overseas through ports and airports.

He said major roadworks are being carried out in this direction and to alleviate traffic congestion.

Work to complete these projects and digitalise services offered by the ministry and its departments was underway, he added.

According to Vafeades, the government had proved in practice that it intended to complete and upgrade crucial projects, while the foundations were being laid for further projects to be completed by 2032.

One such project, he said, was a new motorway to the north of Limassol, which would decongest the city centre.

Justifying delays, Vafeades referred to the inability of contractors to complete the projects within the set timeframe.

“When the contractors request extensions they are entitled to, we approved them, but when they are not justified, we do not give them […] We have also shown the courage to terminate contracts when contractor companies try to blackmail the state,” Vafeades said.

Referring to concerns raised by MPs about a new road to cut through Athalassa park in Nicosia, Vafeades said the ministry had nothing of the sort in mind.

“I would like to remind that the transport ministry is responsible for completing the projects and not for planning them. Particularly regarding roadworks, the planning is the responsibility of the department of town planning and housing,” Vafeades pointed out.

During the session, he was asked to comment on the matter of the under-construction new road between Paphos and Polis Chrysochous, and said that construction on the road’s second phase – linking the halfway point near the village of Stroumbi with Polis Chrysochous – will begin next year.

He also promised that the road would have four lanes.

Other delays to projects, he said, have come about because Cyprus’ construction industry is being “overheated” by the volume of projects.

He added to this end that there are “few contractors who have the legal ability to undertake various public projects”.

Disy MPs called on Vafeades to “present a comprehensive strategy for the development of projects and the allocation of funds”, with Vafeades saying that projects are prioritised based on how important they are.

Akel MPs, meanwhile, accused the government of “ambiguity and delays” in its management of projects, with Costas Costa criticising the installation of smart bus stops and issues related to the process of identifying and recalling vehicles fitted with faulty airbags manufactured by Japanese company Takata.

Diko’s Chrysanthos Savvides asked Vafeades to submit a plan for the introduction of trams to the island, before also pointing out that many of the problematic contracts linked to the transport ministry “were signed by the previous government”.

After the meeting, House transport committee chairman and Dipa MP Marinos Mousiouttas said that “several issues were highlighted” during the discussion, and that “the will and willingness to promote solutions is clear, and responsibility for delays must be attributed where appropriate”.

“I pointed out that the transport ministry is carrying out important work, with potential for improvement, and our effort in parliament is to support this effort,” he said.

Meanwhile, House finance committee chairwoman and Diko MP Christiana Erotokritou said that Nicosia has “been turned into a building site”, and called on Vafeades to “provide clear information” about the projects being carried out and how they are progressing.