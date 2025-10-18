1.5 grams of cocaine and a sum of €760 in cash were found in the possession of a 22-year-old following an inspection outside a kiosk in Larnaca on Friday evening.

According to the police, a subsequent search of the suspect’s apartment revealed another 14 grams of cannabis, 0.3 grams of cocaine and a precision scale which were located and seized as evidence.

The 22-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of illegally possessing drugs with intent to supply and money laundering.

Investigations into the case are ongoing.