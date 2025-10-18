Manchester City’s Erling Haaland kept up his torrid scoring pace with two goals in five second-half minutes on Saturday to lift City provisionally top of the table with a 2-0 Premier League victory over Everton.

Pep Guardiola’s men have 16 points after eight games, before Arsenal and Liverpool, now second and third respectively, both play on Sunday. Everton dropped to tenth on 11 points.

The 25-year-old Haaland – who scored in an 11th consecutive game for club and country for a season total of 23 goals – broke the deadlock in the 58th minute when he leapt to head home Nico O’Reilly’s cross from the left.

The Norwegian doubled City’s lead five minutes later when he latched onto Savinho’s cross and struck a blistering left-foot shot from the middle of the box that was slightly deflected by Everton’s James Tarkowski past goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.