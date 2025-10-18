On Saturday, the weather will be mainly clear. Temperatures are expected to rise to around 28 degrees Celsius in the southern and eastern coastal areas, to around 25 degrees on the west and north coasts and to 19 degrees in the higher mountains.

Light winds will blow mainly south–to northwest at force three to four Beaufort and may locally increase to up to five Beaufort in the afternoon.

The sea will be slightly rough.

During the night, locally increased cloudiness could lead to isolated light rains in the west. Temperatures will drop to 15 degrees Celsius inland, around 17 degrees in the coastal areas and to 9 degrees in the higher mountains Winds will blow mainly northwesterly, light to moderate, at force three to four Beaufort. The sea will be slightly rough.

On Sunday and Monday, the weather will be partly to overwhelmingly cloudy with a chance of isolated light rains. On Tuesday, rain showers are expected during noon and afternoon, with a chance of isolated storms in the higher mountains and inland.

Light dust will be observed in the atmosphere from Monday.

The temperature will gradually increase slightly until Monday and is not expected change significantly until Tuesday.