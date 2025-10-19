A 48-year-old man was arrested in the Famagusta district on Sunday after police discovered 860 grams of cannabis and 270 grams of cocaine at his home during a coordinated operation by the drug squad (Ykan).

According to a police statement, the operation was part of ongoing efforts to combat the possession and distribution of narcotics. The suspect was arrested under a court warrant and taken into custody for further questioning.

During separate searches in connection with the case, police also arrested two minors after finding cash, as well as used and unused nitrous oxide canisters, in their homes.

Investigations by Ykan are ongoing.