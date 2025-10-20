The Cyprus Cricket Federation in cooperation with the International Cricket Council (ICC) will be organising a ICC Coach Level 2 course at Episkopi, Limassol.

The course will be delivered by ICC tutors Lee Booth, Richard Cox, and Anuradha Doddaballapur.

15 participants from 9 different European countries will be taking part in the intensive 4-day course which got underway on Saturday

Muhammad Hussain, President Cyprus Cricket Federation said: “We look forward to welcoming the tutors and course participants to Cyprus.”

“ICC has only recently launched the Coach Level 2 course and it’s great to see two of our coaches part of the course and looking forward to enhancing their cricket coaching skills. We are hopeful that it will help our young cricketers as both coaches are part of our youth set up.”

“We are also thankful to ICC for entrusting us to host this European cohort that is an interesting blend of both experienced and budding coaches. We extend our gratitude to British Forces Cyprus for providing us with their top-notch facilities for the event.”

Cyprus Cricket Federation will be hosting a 2-day ICC Coach Level 1 course in Nicosia on October 24 & 25 in cooperation with the Cyprus Olympic Committee and within the framework of the Olympic Solidarity program of the International Olympic Committee. More information available from [email protected]