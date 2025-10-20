On 15 and 16 November 2025, the Pattihio Theatre will host the premiere of Sweet November, a large-scale ballet gala event.

Organised by Celebrity Gala — Cyprus’s leading producer of premium cultural events — this new international-level production will bring together the world’s most renowned ballet stars on one stage. The producers have announced that they will no longer continue gala evenings in this format. Sweet November will serve as the final chord — a magnificent culmination of a three-year tradition of presenting world-class ballet galas in Cyprus.

The programme

Sweet November is an emotional journey through the full spectrum of human feelings, expressed through the language of ballet. The evening features a carefully curated selection of scenes from both contemporary and classical productions — each a self-contained story of love, passion and the depth of human experience.

Audiences will enjoy legendary excerpts from the world’s ballet heritage, including monumental works such as “Spartacus” by Yuri Grigorovich (music by Aram Khachaturian) and “Romeo and Juliet” by Leonid Lavrovsky (music by Sergei Prokofiev), as well as other timeless classics that continue to define the pinnacle of the art form.

Alongside the masterpieces of classical ballet, the programme also highlights works by today’s leading contemporary choreographers, whose creativity is shaping the evolution of modern dance. Special emphasis is placed on the dialogue between tradition and innovation — where classical technique meets bold interpretation and fresh choreographic vision.

The cast

The event will bring together principals and soloists from some of Europe’s most prestigious ballet companies. These include: the Bolshoi Theatre (Moscow, Russia), the Vienna State Opera (Austria), the Berlin State Opera (Germany), the Dutch National Opera & Ballet (Amsterdam), the Stanislavsky and Nemirovich-Danchenko Moscow Music Theatre (Russia), the Paris Opera Ballet (France), the Hungarian State Opera (Budapest), and others.

Event details

Dates: November 15–16, 2025

November 15–16, 2025 Venue: Pattihio Theatre, Limassol

Pattihio Theatre, Limassol Time: 7.30pm

Sweet November is an exclusive programme created especially for the Cypriot audience — a major cultural event that will mark the grand finale of the unforgettable Celebrity Gala series.

🎟 Tickets: soldoutticketbox.com/event/sweet-november-2025?lang=en