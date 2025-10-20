President Nikos Christodoulides on Sunday night congratulated Turkish Cypriot leader-elect Tufan Erhurman on being elected to the role, and declared his readiness to resume negotiations towards a federal solution to the Cyprus problem, which is both men’s stated aim.

“I express my congratulations to the new leader of the Turkish Cypriot community, Tufan Erhurman, with respect for the verdict of our Turkish Cypriot compatriots based on the outcome of the vote in our occupied territories, and I look forward to meeting him as soon as possible,” he said.

Of the prospect of negotiations, he said, “I reiterate my readiness, steadfast political will, and determination to continue contributing to the effort to resume substantive negotiations for the resolution of the Cyprus issue”.

Such talks, he added, should begin “from the point where they were interrupted in Crans Montana” in 2017, and “within the framework of the declared commitment of United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres”.

“In this direction, the forthcoming informal, enlarged meeting announced by [Guterres] constitutes a critical opportunity to restart the process,” he said.

“The solution to the Cyprus issue must be based on UN resolutions, the decisions of the security council, and the principles and values of the European Union, of which the Republic of Cyprus is and will continue to be a member state.”

Meanwhile, House President Annita Demetriou also congratulated Erhurman on his election victory, saying that “the Turkish Cypriots, with their vote, turned their back on the two-state solution”.

“We hope that his election as leader of the Turkish Cypriot community will open the way for substantive negotiations for a solution to the Cyprus problem within the agreed framework,” she said.

Akel leader Stefanos Stefanou said the Turkish Cypriots have “decided in favour of a federal solution and reunification”.

“This is a positive and hopeful message. Congratulations to Tufan Erhurman. Let us all now focus on efforts to continue the negotiations from the point at which they were interrupted, preserving the basis for negotiations and achieving a comprehensive solution,” he said.

Former Disy leader Averof Neophytou agreed with his current party leader Annita Demetriou that the Turkish Cypriots have “rejected the two-state solution with their vote”.

“The path to a solution to the Cyprus problem on the basis of a bicommunal, bizonal federation has opened again,” he added.

Meanwhile, fellow Disy MP and House legal committee chairman Nicos Tornaritis described Erhurman as a “friend”, and said, “today may mark a new beginning for liberation from occupation and the reunification of Cyprus”.

Erhurman won a landslide victory on Sunday, taking 62.8 per cent of the vote and winning a total of 87,137 votes – a record for a Turkish Cypriot leadership election candidate.

His soon-to-be predecessor Ersin Tatar won just 35.8 per cent of the vote.