Construction material prices in Cyprus rose by 1.44 per cent in September 2025, compared with the same month last year, even as costs remained largely stable from August.

Specifically, the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat) on Monday reported that the Price Index of Construction Materials for September 2025 reached 118.96 units, with 2021 acting as the base year set at a 100 units.

This corresponds to a marginal monthly decrease of 0.08 per cent compared with August 2025.

On an annual basis, the index increased by 1.44 per cent compared with September 2024, reflecting moderate price growth across most material categories.

Cystat said the annual increase was mainly driven by higher prices in minerals (3.62 per cent), mineral products (3.30 per cent), and products of wood, insulation materials, chemicals and plastics (1.05 per cent).

A smaller rise of 0.19 per cent was recorded in electromechanical products, while metallic products fell by 0.59 per cent.

During the first nine months of 2025, the overall index rose by 1.26 per cent compared with the corresponding period of 2024.

Among subcategories, mineral aggregates increased by 9.48 per cent year-on-year, while stones rose by 6.36 per cent and cement products by 3.79 per cent.

By contrast, cements fell by 1.28 per cent, and iron and steel products recorded a decline of 1.57 per cent.

Within electromechanical products, electrical fixtures increased by 2.32 per cent, and other electromechanical products by 2.90 per cent, while heating and cooling equipment dropped by 5.56 per cent.

Cystat explained that the Price Index of Construction Materials tracks the evolution of costs incurred by contractors, based on a monthly survey of material prices collected from suppliers.

The data, it said, are compiled using the base year 2021, with each material’s index reflecting its change relative to its average 2021 price.

According to the agency, the aggregated price index is calculated as a weighted average of the indices of various materials, with weights determined by each material’s share in total construction costs.

The index forms part of the Construction Costs Index, which is also reported to Eurostat.

It covers all types of construction works but is primarily used to monitor costs in new residential building projects.