

More than 2,000 vehicles in Cyprus have been recalled due to defective driver-side airbags, the road transport department (TOM) said on Monday.

According to a notice from the vehicle distributor, the recall involves 2,123 Opel and Vauxhall models equipped with faulty Takata airbags.

The manufacturer has instructed that the affected vehicles be immobilised immediately.

As a result, the department has withdrawn the MOT certificates for all vehicles included in the recall.

“Owners of affected vehicles are urged to contact the local distributor, CIC Automasters, for further instructions and to arrange for the issue to be resolved,” the announcement added.