Paphos Rugby Union Football Club (PRUFC) kicked off the 2025/26 season in outstanding form,

celebrating victories in both the Cyprus Women’s Championship Round 1 and the Open

Tournament.

The Paphos Wildcats set the tone for the season with a powerful performance in their opening

championship match. Their teamwork, commitment, and creativity on the field earned them a

well-deserved win and demonstrated the continued growth of women’s rugby within the club.

Milla Giannakopoulos was named Wildcat of the Tournament for her outstanding performance –

scoring the crucial try that secured a draw against AEL Limassol Rugby, adding several more

throughout the day, and defending as if her life depended on it. Her effort and energy embodied the

true Wildcat spirit. The team’s collective commitment shone through in every play.

In the Open Tournament, the Paphos RUFC mixed team claimed top honours, delivering an

impressive display of skill and determination. JP Roets was named Man of the Tournament,

Matthew Baker took home Man of the Final Match, and Rafael Alexandrous thrilled the crowd

with the Try of the Tournament.

The side was expertly captained by Theo Roussot, who led with composure and focus. Huge performances also came from Ruan de Jager and Alfred Maton,

while Nikki Afford, Anne Maton, and Hannah Baker contributed tirelessly throughout the

tournament.

“Today marked an exciting start to the season for Paphos RUFC,” said Erik Wewetzer, PRUFC

Chairman. “The results reflect the dedication, teamwork, and community spirit that defines our club.

It’s a great foundation for the months ahead.”

Paphos RUFC is proud to offer rugby for all ages and abilities:

● Cubs (6–11 years) – mixed tag rugby

● Colts (12–17 years) – boys’ contact rugby

● Wildcats (12+) – women’s touch rugby

● Tigers (18+) – men’s contact rugby

To learn more or get involved, visit www.paphostigers.com or follow the club on social media.