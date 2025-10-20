On October 4, the Cyprus post-exhibition showcase of the Paris project “Lines of Place” took place at Marriage Magic in Limassol — an art project exploring the connection between a person and the place where they live.

Sixteen young artists, through their work with line and graphics, explored their inner perception of Cyprus — life in this new place and the process of adapting to a new reality.

Why were the participants inspired by the works of Jean Cocteau, and why is the exhibition dedicated specifically to the line?

Everything can be read in a line — doubt and anxiety, hope and support, delight and disappointment. Minimalist yet full of meaning, a line gives voice to an inner experience that is often hard to express in words. Looking at these works, we see stories that often reflect complex children’s emotions.

Organisers sought to capture the beauty of these fragile discoveries over time. The exhibition opened with live music — flute and bassoon performed by teenagers from the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra — setting a special tone from the very start.

The young artists and project authors personally guided guests through the exhibition, sharing insights about their works and ideas. Each piece is like a map of inner navigation — a visual story of emotional integration into the unfamiliar, the unknown, sometimes frightening yet alluring. It is especially meaningful when the artists themselves can directly share the ideas behind their work.

The exhibition showed that for children and teenagers, art becomes a way to comprehend and internalise a new cultural code. Each artwork seems to say: “I am here; this place is now part of my world”.

What makes this story even more special is that it doesn’t end there: based on the young artists’ works, a series of souvenirs was created to support City Friends Club — allowing the participants not only to reflect on their new environment but also to contribute to it.

This unique project would not have been possible without the heartfelt involvement of the young artists, their parents, the evening’s guests and partners:

The “Lines of Place” project continues its journey — ahead lie new cities, new stories, and new discoveries.

See you in Pisa!