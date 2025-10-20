Monday’s weather is expected to be mostly clear across the island, though with heightened dust in the atmosphere, and the possibility of sporadic increased cloud cover.

Temperatures will rise to 28 degrees Celsius inland and on the southwest and north coasts, 26 degrees Celsius on the west coast, 31 degrees Celsius on the southeast and east coasts, and 22 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, the skies will remain largely clear, though the possibility of sporadic increased cloud cover will remain.

Temperatures will drop to 18 degrees Celsius inland, 19 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and 12 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Tuesday is expected to be cloudier, with the possibility of isolated rain or even a storm in the island’s south, while on Wednesday, the picture will be largely similar, but with rain more likely in the mountains.

More rain is expected on Thursday, with temperatures set to increase slightly on Tuesday and Wednesday, before dropping again on Thursday.