A weak low-pressure system is affecting Cyprus on Tuesday, bringing intervals of increased cloud and a chance of light dust in the atmosphere, according to the meteorological service.

Throughout the day, the weather will be partly cloudy with periods of mainly medium and high clouds. Around midday and in the afternoon, developing clouds are expected to produce isolated showers, with the possibility of a local thunderstorm, especially over the mountains and parts of the south.

Winds will blow mainly from the southwest to northwest at light to moderate strength, between 3 and 4 Beaufort. In exposed coastal areas, winds may occasionally reach moderate to strong levels, at 4 to 5 Beaufort. The sea will be slightly rough in southern, western and northern coastal areas, and calm to slightly rough in the east.

Temperatures are forecast to rise to around 29C inland, and in the southeastern and eastern coastal regions, about 27C in the remaining coastal areas, and near 21C in the higher mountains.

On Tuesday evening, skies will gradually clear and conditions will become mostly fine. Winds will turn downslope and weaken to around 3 Beaufort, while the sea will remain generally calm to slightly rough. Temperatures overnight are expected to fall to around 16C inland, 18C along the coast, and 11C in the mountains.

On Wednesday, the weather will start mostly clear but will become locally cloudy later, bringing isolated showers and possibly a thunderstorm in mountain areas and parts of the interior. Thursday will see periods of increased medium and high clouds, with some afternoon showers or isolated thunderstorms possible over the mountains and inland. On Friday, skies will again begin mostly clear, but clouds are expected to increase locally as the day progresses.

Temperatures are not expected to change significantly through Friday and will remain close to or slightly above the seasonal average, according to the meteorological service.