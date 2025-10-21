Cyprus and Croatia underlined their similarities and reaffirmed their alignment on all EU matters on Tuesday as President Nikos Christodoulides visited Zagreb, the first official visit by the island’s president in 20 years.

Speaking from Zagreb, Christodoulides said he and Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic collaborate closely within the frameworks of both the EU and the European People’s Party.

He emphasised the similarities between Cyprus and Croatia as Mediterranean states united by shared principles of stability, security and sustainable development.

The visit coincides with preparations for Cyprus’ presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first half of 2026.

In this context, Christodoulides said Cyprus would act as an impartial mediator, promoting European integration, unity and strategic autonomy, with key priorities including the multiannual financial framework, competitiveness, migration, reducing bureaucracy and EU enlargement, particularly the Western Balkans.

Christodoulides and Plenkovic also exchanged views on the Middle East and Ukraine.

Both countries, having endured the impact of war, reaffirmed their support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and backed peace efforts in the Middle East.

“We welcome any initiative that will end the foreign invasion and occupation of Ukraine, we welcome any US initiative, as we did for President Trump’s 20-point plan for the Middle East and for the implementation of which Cyprus is working,” Christodoulides stated.

He added however that “for there to be a successful outcome in Budapest between Presidents Trump and Putin, if they are to discuss Ukraine, the President of Ukraine must be present, because no agreement can be reached without the directly affected country, the country under occupation.”

Regarding the Cyprus issue, Christodoulides said he informed the Croatian prime minister about recent developments and expressed appreciation for Croatia’s principled stance and continued support based on international law and EU principles.

Plenkovic described the countries’ bilateral relations as friendly, emphasising a shared goal to strengthen cooperation in trade and exchanges.

Referring to Cyprus’ important role in the Eastern Mediterranean and wider Middle East, Plenkovic expressed anticipation for the success of Cyprus’ upcoming EU presidency.