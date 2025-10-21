Production in construction decreased by 0.1 per cent in the euro area during August 2025, compared with July 2025, according to seasonally adjusted figures released by Eurostat this week.

During the same period, production in construction decreased by 0.9 per cent in the broader EU.

This follows growth in July 2025, when production in construction grew by 0.5 per cent in the euro area and by 0.9 per cent in the EU.

When comparing to the previous year, production in construction increased by 0.1 per cent in the euro area in August 2025 compared with August 2024. On an annual basis, production remained stable in the EU.

Looking at the monthly comparison by construction sector in the euro area in August 2025, construction of buildings decreased by 0.1 per cent. In addition, civil engineering saw a decline of 1.3 per cent.

In contrast, specialised construction activities in the euro area increased by 0.1 per cent.

Across the entire EU, the construction of buildings remained stable.

Civil engineering in the EU decreased significantly by 2.5 per cent. Specialised construction activities in the EU also remained stable.

Among the member states for which data are available, Romania recorded the largest monthly decrease in production in construction at -26.2 per cent.

This was followed by Hungary at -11.4 per cent and Poland at -4.0 per cent.

The highest monthly increases were observed in Sweden at +4.2 per cent, Czechia at +2.2 per cent, and Bulgaria at +1.4 per cent.

In the annual comparison for the euro area in August 2025, construction of buildings decreased by 3.8 per cent compared with August 2024.

However, civil engineering increased by 2.6 per cent. Specialised construction activities in the euro area also increased annually by 2.0 per cent.

For the wider EU, construction of buildings decreased by 3.0 per cent over the year.

Civil engineering increased by 1.0 per cent. Specialised construction activities in the EU also increased by 2.0 per cent.

Among member states, Slovenia recorded the largest annual increase at +25.2 per cent, with Czechia following at +17.0 per cent and Slovakia at +13.8 per cent.

The highest annual decreases were observed in Hungary at -13.6 per cent, the Netherlands at -6.2 per cent, and Poland at -4.9 per cent.