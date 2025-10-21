Cypriot champions Pafos FC played out a goalless draw with Kairat Almaty in Kazakhstan on Tuesday night in their third Champions League match of the season.

They played the lion’s share of the match with ten men after Joao Correia was sent off in just the fifth minute for kicking Kairat’s Luis Mata in the face.

Pafos FC’s Vlad Dragomir had multiple chances to win the game, and once had a goal ruled out for offside, while Champions League-winning former Chelsea defender David Luiz was twice denied by Kairat goalkeeper Temirlan Anarbekov.

The Cypriot side will next be in action when they play Omonia on Monday night, before having a chance at silverware with a Cypriot Super Cup match-up with Aek Larnaca on October 30.

Their next European tie will come at home against Villarreal on November 5, before they face Monaco at home on November 26. They will then travel to Turin to face Juventus on December 10 and to London to face Chelsea on January 21, before concluding their Champions League adventure at home against Slavia Prague on January 28.

Kairat Almaty also have a trip to Italy to look forward to, facing Inter on November 5, before travelling to Copenhagen on November 26, and then hosting Olympiacos on December 9.

After the winter break, they will play Club Brugge at home on January 20, before wrapping up their season away at Arsenal on January 28.