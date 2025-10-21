A worker who accidentally swallowed caustic liquid from a water bottle in the Ayia Varvara industrial area, Paphos, remains in serious but stable condition at Paphos general hospital.

The incident occurred while he was involved in the construction and repair of a jacuzzi and mistook the liquid for water.

Police said the worker underwent medical tests on Monday, with doctors describing his condition as “serious but stable.”

Officials from the Paphos public health department visited the hospital and are investigating the case.