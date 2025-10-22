Coral Cyprus (Shell Licensee) proudly sponsored “Cyprus – Beacon of Faith and Freedom”, an event held in honour of the heroes of Mesaoria, which took place on October 16, 2025 at Apostle Barnabas Cathedral square.

Organised by the occupied parishes and communities of the Holy Archdiocese of Cyprus, the event was a tribute to freedom and national remembrance, honouring the 108 EOKA fighters of 1955–1959 from the Mesaoria region who sacrificed their lives for their homeland.

Government and Church representatives were in attendance, including Deputy Minister of Migration and International Protection Nicholas Ioannides, representing the President of the Republic of Cyprus, and His Beatitude Archbishop George of Cyprus, who reminded that “faith and freedom remain non-negotiable values that continue to inspire future generations”. Michalis Zoumides, Marketing Manager represented Coral Cyprus at the event.

Popular Cypriot singer and composer Koulis Theodorou opened the event, captivating the audience with his moving interpretations. The artistic part of the evening also featured live testimonies of EOKA veterans, as well as the play “The Last Moon” by Andreas Koukidis, performed by the Anti-Drontes group, paying tribute to the condemned heroes of EOKA.

The programme was musically enriched by the Saint John Damascene Choir of Chanters of the Holy Archdiocese of Cyprus, the Saint John Women’s Choir, and the Hydymelpon music ensemble.

Within the framework of its strategy to support cultural and social initiatives that promote unity, remembrance and the timeless values of Cyprus, Coral Cyprus remains committed to the community, investing in initiatives that highlight the island’s history and human spirit.

Operating in Cyprus since 2017, Coral Cyprus manages a network of over 40 Shell fuel stations. As a member of the MOTOR OIL Group, the company offers innovative, high-quality products and services, while actively supporting sustainable development and social wellbeing across the country.

For more information, visit: www.coralenergy.com.cy & www.shell.com.cy.