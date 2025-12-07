Performances next weekend in Nicosia, Limassol, Paphos

The US-based, world-famous Chippendales are set to bring their fiery show to Cyprus for the first time this month. As they embark on their European All Night Long tour, they make a stop in Nicosia, Limassol and Paphos to present their thrilling show. Mark your calendars for December 12-14.

“Known for their jaw-dropping choreography, iconic charm and heart-stopping good looks,” say organisers, “the Chippendales are set to light up stages across Europe with a brand-new show guaranteed to leave audiences breathless.

“For over 45 years, Chippendales have played to sold-out audiences around the globe. Their signature male revue is seen annually by nearly two million spectators in more than 25 US cities, 23 cities across Latin America, 60 cities in Europe, as well as in four Asian countries and eight cities in South Africa.”

In Las Vegas, the all-male cast perform in a glimmering $10-million theatre built especially for their show at the Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino. For 14 consecutive years, Chippendales have been awarded the gold Best of Las Vegas title in the category Best Male Revue.

In Cyprus, Atria Music presents four evenings of their sexy show. Two performances will be held in Paphos on December 12 at 6pm and 9pm. Pattihio Theatre in Limassol will host the performers next on December 13 for an 8pm show before they head to the Nicosia Municipal Theatre on the following evening for a final performance at 7.30pm.

What they have prepared has already seen sold-out performances in North America’s Las Vegas, refreshed with new routines and cast members and professionalism that has kept the Chippendales a global phenomenon since 1979.

“Whether it’s a night out, bachelorette party, or just an excuse to let loose,” add organisers, “this is the ultimate celebration. Chippendales remains the premier male revue in the world, setting the standard for cutting-edge choreography, electrifying music and a buzzing atmosphere that makes every show a night to remember. With stunning performances that blend sensuality, style and the latest in dance trends, the Chippendales experience is not just a show – it’s the ultimate party.

“All Night Long arrives in Cyprus for the first time, already ranking among the season’s most talked-about cultural events!”

The Chippendales – All Night Long

All-male show from Las Vegas premieres in Cyprus. December 12. Markideio Theatre, Paphos. 6pm and 9pm. December 13. Pattihio Theatre, Limassol. December 14. 8pm. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 7.30pm. www.soldoutticketbox.com Tickets from €49