A new blood centre in Yeri was inaugurated by Health Minister Michael Damianos on Thursday, aiming to strengthen the country’s blood supply and improve the management of blood products. He said the facility represents a “modern, effective and safe system of blood donation” that meets the needs of society.

The minister highlighted that Cyprus faces increasing challenges in securing sufficient blood, with a growing number of visitors, an ageing population and medical advances all contributing to higher demand.

Damianos also noted that the operation of the national health scheme (Gesy) adds to the pressure on blood resources.

He added that low birth rates, population ageing, and stricter European Union criteria for blood donors have gradually reduced the number of available donors. Unexpected health crises, such as pandemics or epidemics, can further limit donor availability and disrupt donation processes.

The new centre will serve as the central hub for collecting, testing, processing, storing and distributing blood and blood products across Cyprus. It will supply both public and private hospitals nationwide, ensuring that hospitals’ needs are met efficiently.

Damianos described the centre as “a decisive step towards improving the quality and autonomy of the national blood system.”

Funding for the project came through Cyprus’ recovery and resilience plan, a strategic framework funded by the European Union to enhance the country’s long-term economic, social, and environmental resilience.

The ministry of health is working with the national blood donation council and other stakeholders to develop policies that ensure rational use of blood and products. The minister stressed that training medical professionals and creating targeted education programmes can help prevent unnecessary use of blood reserves.

Cooperation among all involved is essential to make sure each unit of blood is used effectively and supply remains sufficient.

Damianou concluded by thanking volunteer blood donors, saying each donation represents a citizen giving a part of themselves to save a life.