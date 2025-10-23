As part of its strategy for sustainable development and social responsibility, Lidl Cyprus successfully completed the training of teachers participating in the environmental education programme “mind REset”, in collaboration with the non-profit organisation Junior Achievement Cyprus. The theme of this year’s programme focuses on reducing food waste through green entrepreneurship, thus encouraging students to develop innovative, sustainable solutions with a substantial impact.

The second phase of the programme included training activities for primary and secondary education teachers, which took place in Nicosia, on Wednesday, October 16, at the “Old Market of Pallouriotissa”, and in Limassol, on Thursday, October 17, at the Amphitheatre 306 of Frederick University.

During the training, the main modules, structure and procedures of the programme were presented, and aimed to effectively support this year’s theme. Through green entrepreneurship, students are invited to become aware of the environmental, social and economic impacts of food waste and to be inspired to develop practical solutions that promote sustainability.

The “mind REset” programme is being implemented for the fifth consecutive year, with the support of Lidl Cyprus and in collaboration with Junior Achievement Cyprus and the Ministry of Education, Sports and Youth. The programme is also under the auspices of the Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment.

The programme has already trained more than 12,500 students throughout Cyprus. Through its continuous development, it has also managed to strengthen ecological awareness and entrepreneurial thinking of young people, connecting the school experience with real sustainability challenges. The success of the programme has been recognised at the European level, with significant distinctions that highlight Cyprus as a model of educational innovation in the field of sustainable development.

The educational process includes five consecutive lessons, which lead students from the theoretical understanding of the problem to the development and presentation of their own proposals for a solution. The programme is designed to enhance skills such as environmental entrepreneurial thinking, creativity, teamwork and responsible consumption, providing teachers with comprehensive tools, activities and assessment materials.

With the support of Lidl Cyprus and the collaboration of institutional bodies, “mind REset” has established itself as an institution that connects the educational process with green innovation. This year’s theme, which revolves around food waste, is a natural evolution of a programme which, in previous years, focused on reducing plastic, strengthening the mindset of change and the implementation of sustainable practices in the school environment.

