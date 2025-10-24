The reconstruction of Strovolos’ historic core will begin early next year, the Strovolos municipality announced on Friday.

The initial phase focuses on the area around the historic churches of Panayia Chryseleousis and Ayios Georgios. Plans include creating a level road surface, solving chronic rainwater drainage issues, reducing vehicle speeds, improving accessibility and safety for pedestrians and drivers and establishing a low-noise, low-emission zone.

The project will also strengthen the area’s cultural character by highlighting the churches’ ancient monuments, adding parking spaces, undergrounding utilities and incorporating smart city infrastructure.

The total budget is €5.65 million including VAT, with €4.93 million funded by the EU through the Thalia 2021–2027 cohesion policy programme, covering construction, publicity and promotion costs.

Strovolos Mayor Stavros Stavrinides, who signed the construction contract with Miltiades Neophytou Civil Engineering Contractors & Developers Ltd., called the project ‘historic’, marking the first time the municipality has secured European Union co-financing for infrastructure.

He emphasised that regenerating Strovolos’ historic core is a vital development, benefiting local residents, the wider community and all those who work in or pass through the area.