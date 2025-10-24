Already in its second week, the 4th Larnaca Biennale continues to bring artistic expressions and community events to the region. While exhibition spaces in the city and the wider district host selected artworks under the theme Along Lines and Traces, the week’s parallel events agenda hosts four performances, two workshops and an experiential activity.

Touching on philosophy, bicommunal creativity, homages to legendary Cypriot artists, imaginative play for children and participatory performances, this week offers a little dose of art and culture for all tastes and ages.

On Friday, the second performance of The Sighlence of Sky will take place at the Larnaca Medieval Castle. Travelling all the way from Canada, it is a non-verbal mask and mime performance conceived by Anana Rydvald and produced by Infinithéâtre. The performance takes audiences on a journey of imagination, empathy and profound human connection. Tenderly exploring the love and heartache within family bonds, the piece delves into a family’s experiences navigating disability and neurodiversity. Suitable for all ages and backgrounds, Friday’s performance will feature projected text in Greek, drawn from Rydvald’s personal story.

On Saturday, the creative educational programme for children aged 6 to 11, The Art of Together, continues. A morning session at Salina Park, at 9am, will encourage children to create an imaginary character that lives in or visits a nest of wires and lines. Using a 3D pen and engaging in creative activities, they explore belonging, identity and how personal stories connect with the collective, bringing a character to life.

Next, is a two-day bicommunal art project, Weaving Unity, that brings together Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots through a symbolic weaving workshop and an open artistic celebration, which seeks to reimagine the Green Line that divides Cyprus, transforming it into a thread of creation and coexistence.

First, participants from both communities will take part in a weaving workshop and on Sunday, the artwork will be unveiled in a vibrant celebration, with live performances by Tahini Molasses, musical artists Alejjos, Vanesha and Nikolas Loizou, traditional Ney music by Vassilis Philippou, and visual interventions by Cyprus Surreal and Charizart, including the first-ever projection mapping on both the front and back façades of a historical public building in Larnaca. The final piece will be exhibited publicly at Zouchouri Square as part of the official Larnaca Biennale exhibition.

Also happening on Saturday is the performance walk Traces of Stass which pays tribute to the iconic and internationally recognised Cypriot artist and educator Stass Paraskos, who was born in Anaphotia, west of Larnaca. Artists Emilios Koutsoftides and Simon Pruciak will walk in the artist’s footsteps from his childhood surroundings and the landscapes that inspired his work. The artists will broadcast this walk from Anaphotia and project it at the Youth Makerspace Larnaka, allowing the audience to follow it in real time.

The Zeno Philosophical Swim will host its second and final event on Sunday afternoon, meeting in the lobby of the LIV Mackenzie Beach Suites Hotel, under the sign ‘I think therefore I swim’. Dedicated to the ancient Hellenistic philosopher, Zeno of Kitium, artist Igor Shnurenko invites participants to contemplate to what extent philosophy is relevant today and how it shapes and influences the people and the city. The event includes a collective swim at Mackenzie Beach before returning to the hotel for a symposium-style discussion and a screening of the short film Morning Mile.

The final parallel event of this week is the participatory performance Ichnilat(r)is by Ex-Piercing Arts. The act will transform the underground parking lot of an under-construction hotel into a place of search, conflict and revelation. The performance composes an interactive journey through the triad of movement, speech and space, where experience invites the viewer to become a participant.

4th Larnaca Biennale

Bi-annual multi-week exhibition fair celebrating arts and culture with showcases and parallel events. Until November 28. Larnaca. www.biennalelarnaca.com