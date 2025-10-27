The Limassol District Local Government Organisation (EOA Limassol) has released an announcement stating that recent data from the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat) “confirms the acceleration of development in the district”.

“The licensing directorate of EOA Limassol is consistently and professionally continuing its work to facilitate development in the city and district of Limassol, while simultaneously ensuring transparency and the protection of public interest,” the announcement mentioned.

“Since the commencement of operations for the District Development Organisations in July 2024, EOA Limassol has achieved significant progress in managing licensing applications,” it added.

Specifically, the organisation said that approximately 50 per cent of the 8,500 pending applications received upon its establishment had been processed by September 2025, with about 900 development applications being examined and completed each month.

“This continuous effort is reflected in the recent figures published by the statistical service, which show that the Limassol district recorded a 13.7 per cent increase in the area of licensed projects during the first half of 2025, compared to the corresponding period in 2024,” EOA Limassol said.

“This positive trend highlights the dynamic of the district, as well as the coordinated effort of all involved public and private bodies, to promote development with respect for the environment, safety, and the quality of life of citizens,” it added.

Moreover, EOA Limassol stated that it “continues to work towards the further simplification of procedures, the acceleration of licensing, and the enhancement of services for citizens and industry professionals, contributing substantially to the development of the local and national economy”.

This announcement from EOA Limassol comes as a response to industry and public concern regarding delays and bureaucratic friction following the implementation of the local government reform.

During the first few months of the organisations’ operation, professional bodies and developers frequently raised issues regarding the new licensing process, including the large inherited backlog and operational challenges with the new Ippodamos electronic system.

Indeed, the Cyprus Scientific and Technical Chamber (Etek), representing engineers and architects, met with EOA Limassol officials last year to discuss these problems.

Their concerns centered on the slow processing speed and the technical difficulties faced by professionals using the newly integrated digital licensing framework, which impacted the pace of new development.