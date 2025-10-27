The north’s ‘parliament’ on Monday decided to postpone a planned debate on the creation of a new theology college in Famagusta.

A debate had been scheduled for Monday, but was unanimously struck from the agenda by the legislature’s advisory board, with no new date for the debate set.

Were it to be built, the theology college would be the second of its kind in the north, with the first, the Hala Sultan theology college in Mia Milia, having opened in 2019.

The proposal had been ratified by the north’s cabinet in October 2023 after being included in that year’s financial protocol between the Republic of Turkey in the north, but had not been brought onto the legislature’s agenda in the intervening two years, despite needing ‘parliamentary’ approval to be brought to fruition.

It had garnered protests from teachers’ trade unions, with Cyprus Turkish secondary education teachers’ trade union (Ktoeos) leader Selma Eylem having made reference to the plans during a gathering of teachers outside the Nicosia Turkish high school (LTL) on Monday morning.

“They are working to open a new theology college in the Famagusta area. This country does not need theology schools, it needs schools which liberate children’s minds. The goal is social engineering, and they are trying to achieve this through education,” she said.

Meanwhile, Ktoeos secetary-general Tahir Gokcebel said at the same gathering that the planned theology college constitutes “a step taken to ensure that the AKP’s medieval mentality takes root in this country”, AKP being the name given to Turkey’s ruling AK Party by its deriders.

He also took aim at the north’s ‘education minister’ Nazim Cavusoglu, saying that “Cavusoglu’s treason against this society must be argued against”.

“The education minister is taking the piss out of this society. A statement must be made explaining whose minister exactly Cavusoglu is,” he said.

The matter of religion in education has been a hot topic throughout the year in the north, with the ruling coalition having spent the spring attempting to legalise the wearing of headscarves by girls at public schools.

They had initially decreed their legalisation in March, before facing a fierce backlash from teachers, the majority of whom are staunchly secular and then withdrawing the law and reinstating it the following month.

Turkish Cypriots rejected the law in large numbers, taking to the streets of Nicosia in their thousands on three separate occasions.

Teachers took the matter to court, with the north’s supreme court eventually annulling the law in September.