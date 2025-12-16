FIFA responded to backlash over high ticket costs for the 2026 World Cup by introducing a new $60 pricing tier on Tuesday.

Tickets are being made available at that reduced price for all 104 matches at the 48-team tournament taking place across North America next summer — including the final.

The newly designated “supporter entry tier” tickets will be allocated to the national federations whose teams are playing. Those federations are expected to make those tickets available “to loyal fans who are closely connected to their national teams,” FIFA said in a press release.

Tuesday’s announcement comes after fans reacted with shock and anger at prices ranging from $120 to $265 for group-stage games, and from $4,185 to $8,680 for the July 19 championship match in East Rutherford, N.J.

By comparison, the last time the US served as a World Cup host in 1994, tickets ranged from $25 to $475. At the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, prices ranged from $70 to $1,600 after the matches were announced.

FIFA has received more than 20 million ticket requests during what it calls “random selection draw sales phase,” which began last Thursday following the confirmation of the full schedule of matches happening in Mexico, Canada and the United States starting on June 11.

This phase of ticket sales runs through Jan. 13, with successful applicants being notified by email in February.