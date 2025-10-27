The submission portal of financial support applications for undergraduate students that belong to vulnerable groups was opened on Monday, the Independent Agency for Social Support said on Monday.

The grant concerns a subsidy for university tuition fees and student accommodation for the academic year of 2025 to 2026.

Three new beneficiary groups of students were added: graduates of the Georgios Markou school for the deaf, graduates of the school for the blind, and those resettled in the areas of Kormakitis and Rizokarpaso.

Beneficiaries also included those affected by the fire in mountainous Limassol earlier this year and those whose places of residence or work were destroyed (agriculture, livestock farming, premises).

Other eligible applicants are students facing financial hardships or emergency situations such as serious illness, unemployment or the death of a relative.

The application period will end on November 27, and all applications must be submitted online on their website.