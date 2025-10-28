A private vehicle parked next to its owner’s home in Anafotia, Larnaca, suffered extensive interior fire damage early Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred at approximately 5.32am in an open area beside the residence.

Fire brigade spokesperson Andreas Kettis said two trucks were dispatched to the scene, but the owner extinguished the fire with a garden hose before their arrival.

An investigation to determine the causes of the fire will be conducted later the same day by the fire brigade in collaboration with the police.