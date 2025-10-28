An official at a semi-governmental organisation (SGO) almost got in trouble with the anti-corruption authority after flaunting their wealth on social media, media reports said on Tuesday.

Daily Politis said the person, who frequently posted video clips and photographs of themselves on social media platforms, was reported to the anti-corruption authority on suspicion of corruption.

The complaint was filed anonymously by a member of the public. The complainant was essentially alleging that the SGO official engaged in either tax evasion or other corruption as their salary did not justify their apparently lavish lifestyle.

Attached to the complaint were screenshots taken from the person’s own social media accounts.

Having looked at the complaint, the authority deemed that the information supplied was “general and vague”. The complaint did not include specific or verifiable information, it said.

It therefore decided to close the file.

However, given that the insinuation concerned possible tax evasion, the authority also decided to forward the information to “the competent authorities”

Presumably this means the tax department.

The authority posted the decision on its website.

Under the regulations, the authority investigates complaints based on the information contained in them. However, it may decide to request additional data.

In this case, however, since the complaint was made anonymously, the complainant could not be contacted.

According to Politis, the anti-corruption authority has rejected several other similar anonymous complaints filed to it in the past.

The paper said the authority has to date received approximately 500 complaints – either anonymous or confidential.

Persons wishing to file a complaint, anonymously or not, may do so by filling out a form they can download from the authority’s website.

Complaints should be accompanied by verifiable information, should name the person or persons involved, and include documentation wherever possible.

There are three ways to file a complaint. Persons can deliver by hand or send by post to the offices of the authority, at 10 Markou Drakou Street, Nicosia 1040.

Alternatively, they can fax the complaint to the number 22 756414.

And lastly, they can send the complaint via email to [email protected].

As for the tax department, it keeps a separate register for public officials – elected or appointed – to check their wealth declarations. Such officials are classed as Politically Exposed Persons.