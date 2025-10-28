Cyprus runs on coffee, doesn’t it?

Woe betide the tea drinkers amongst us – on this island, it’s all about the mid-morning office frappé run; the post-prandial medrio; the after-work cappuccino sipped slowly at the local kafeneio.

Here, coffee is a social ritual; a tiny pause in the day that connects us, even when life is frantic. And it turns out these micro-moments of connection aren’t just pleasant – they’re medicine for the mind…

Human beings are wired to seek brief, positive social contact. Even a short, friendly chat can lower stress hormones and boost feel-good brain chemicals.

Science backs this. The latest World Happiness Report suggests small talk and casual social interactions can seriously increase our sense of wellbeing and belonging. And, on an island where loneliness is ever-increasing, that’s something we could all use a little more of!

So when you pop out for a quick coffee and greet the barista by name, chat with the colleague waiting for their cappuccino, or share a smile with a stranger at the next table. You’re doing more than being polite – you’re giving your brain a mini-dose of oxytocin (the bonding hormone) and dopamine (the motivation and pleasure chemical).

Over time, these tiny boosts add up – protecting against isolation, stress and even burnout.

That doesn’t mean you have to be a social butterfly. You can keep it simple: say hello to the person making your coffee; pause with a colleague instead of gulping at your desk; ask a fellow staff member a friendly question (‘Busy morning?’ works just fine; alternatively, ‘It’s hot again!’ always provokes conversation).

Each of these interactions is like a mental stretch break – short, refreshing and surprisingly powerful.

Tomorrow, when you head for that frappé or medrio, take a breath and connect for a minute. No deep talk needed. Just a smile, a word, a shared laugh.

Because feeling good isn’t only about what you drink – it’s about who you connect with along the way. And in Cyprus, the humble coffee break might be one of the healthiest habits we have.