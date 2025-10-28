Participating in the Weeks of the German Language is the Embassy of Switzerland with a screening of a film that is the official entry for a nomination in the International Feature Film category of the 98th Academy Awards. Late Shift (Heldin) first premiered at the Berlinale, and since then the film has become a box office success. This November, it reaches Nicosia audiences for a one-night-only, free screening.

In the film, Swiss director Petra Volpe sheds light on the shortage of skilled workers in the healthcare sector in what is a stirring tribute to a profession essential to society, yet little appreciated.

Leonie Benesch stars in the lead role of Floria, a compassionate, dedicated nurse, working in the surgical ward of a major Zürich hospital. She is highly skilled, always has an open ear for patients, even in stressful situations and is immediately on hand in an emergency. However, in the harsh reality of her unpredictable daily routine, things often look very different.

The flow of the camerawork captures the stressful realities nurses face daily, highlighting many issues through details that require reflection, as they affect not only healthcare staff, but also patients and their families.

The Embassy of Switzerland selected the screening of Late Shift for the Weeks of the German Language, as it is a realistic depiction of a nurse’s night shift, which reflects the serious problem and effects all lives, worldwide. The film’s original title Heldin translates as Heroine, with the film making its point regarding the monumental challenge and value of healthcare professionals’ work.

Its Nicosia screening is set for November 17 at Pantheon Cinema, presented in its original Swiss German and English subtitles.

Swiss film screening, part of Weeks of the German Language. November 17. Pantheon Cinema, Nicosia. 8.30pm. Free entrance. In Swiss German with English subtitles