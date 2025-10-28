A fire broke out early on Tuesday morning, causing extensive damage inside a ground-floor shop in Larnaca. The exact cause of the blaze is being investigated by the police and the fire service.

According to the police communication branch, the fire started around 4.25am inside a shop in Larnaca. Firefighters arrived at the scene and managed to extinguish the flames.

The interior of the shop suffered major damage, with officers from the police conducting examinations at the scene soon after. The area has been sealed off while investigations continue to determine the cause of the incident.

Fire service spokesman Andreas Kettis said in a post on the platform X that the fire broke out in a ground-floor fishing equipment shop. The combination of high temperatures and thick smoke caused extensive damage to both the ground floor and mezzanine level, affecting the shop’s equipment and contents.

He added that firefighters entered the premises wearing breathing apparatus and used water hoses to bring the blaze under control.

Authorities have not yet released details on whether anyone was inside the shop at the time, and investigations by both the police and the fire service are now ongoing.