The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) this week announced the establishment of the nation’s first-ever Business Association of Sports (BAS Cyprus).

According to the chamber, “BAS Cyprus has been created with the aim of unifying sport and business, actively promoting collaboration, innovation, and sustainable development“.

Through a network of partnerships, representation activities, and training opportunities, BAS will support companies, organisations, and professionals active in the sporting arena,” it added.

Moreover, Keve explained that the organisation’s ultimate ambition is to ‘elevate Cyprus as a regional hub for sports business and innovation“.

“The launch of BAS signals a new era for Cypriot sport, as it establishes the first dedicated institution to systematically link the business and sporting sectors,” the chamber stated.

“The core objective is to attract investment, enhance innovation, and generate new employment and development opportunities,” it added.

Keve secretary general Philokypros Roussounides, commented on the association’s formation, saying that its establishment “constitutes an important step for the promotion of sport in Cyprus, through collaboration and business extroversion”.

Rousounides added that “Keve will always be a supporter of every effort that contributes to the progress of our country”.

The announcement also mentioned that the association aims to function as a bridge between entrepreneurship and sport.

It added that this will “strengthen international participation and contributing to the country’s economic, social, and environmental development”.

BAS president Eva Pourkou highlighted the sector’s potential, stating that “sport is evolving rapidly internationally, and Cyprus has untapped potential“.

“Through BAS, we offer representation, visibility, and access to opportunities,” she said.

“Businesses need an organised body to connect with the ecosystem of sport—and this is precisely what BAS is here to offer,” Pourkou added.

According to Keve, “BAS is open to businesses, federations, sports clubs, service providers, and start-up companies that wish to operate in the realm of sports business”.

“Through networking activities, partnerships with local and international bodies, and access to specialised knowledge, members will be able to strengthen their market position and gain new perspectives,” the chamber said.

“The Business Association of Sports is staffed by experienced professionals representing different sectors of sport and entrepreneurship,” it added.

The current board is composed of Eva Pourkou (president), Aristos Potamitis, vice president, Panos Georgiou (general secretary), Marios Athanasiou (treasurer), and Mary Charalambous Papamiltiadi (member).

“BAS will operate under the auspices of Keve, and is open to companies, organisations, and professionals interested in contributing to the development of sports business in Cyprus,” the announcement concluded.