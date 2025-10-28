Larnaca is experiencing a remarkable boom in tourism-related development, with dozens of new projects under way or awaiting approval, reflecting its growing appeal among both domestic and foreign investors.

According to Politis, data from the Larnaca District Organisation of Local Government (EOA Larnaca) show a sustained rise in applications for tourism developments over the past three years, signalling an expanding market driven by short-term rentals and the city’s evolving identity as a modern destination.

The organisation reported that between 2023 and 2025, thirty-five permits for tourism projects have already been approved and issued, while a further twenty applications are currently being examined and are expected to receive the green light soon.

It should be noted that the data for 2023 were provided by the Department of Town Planning and Housing, as the EOA officially began operations in the summer of 2024.

In a statement, the authority said the figures highlight rising construction activity and a steady flow of new investment, both of which contribute to the continuous upgrading of Larnaca’s tourism offering.

The EOA added that through efficient management of licensing procedures and modernised services, it is working systematically to meet the growing number of requests from developers.

The aim, the statement continued, is to ensure faster and higher-quality service for citizens and investors, while supporting sustainable urban growth and enhancing Larnaca’s attractiveness as a tourism and business hub.

Meanwhile, EOA Larnaca president Angelos Hadjicharalambous told Politis that most recent and pending applications concern the construction of new hotels and tourist apartments, with clear evidence that activity in the past three years far exceeds pre-pandemic levels.

He explained that this surge in development interest is linked to Larnaca’s emergence as one of Cyprus’s most sought-after destinations for foreign visitors using Airbnb and similar platforms.

“The strong demand for tourist apartments is directly tied to the fact that Larnaca has become one of the most attractive destinations for foreign travellers choosing Airbnb for their holidays,” he said.

Hadjicharalambous also pointed out that beyond the city centre, investment demand is particularly high along the Larnaca–Dhekelia coastal road, stretching from Livadia to Pyla.

“The demand for the Larnaca–Dhekelia road area is not only related to the ongoing road reconstruction but is also driven by the ambitious Land of Tomorrow project,” he said.

He noted that the large-scale development is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping Larnaca’s next phase of economic and urban expansion.

The project, known as Larnaca: Land of Tomorrow, has also been showcased by the independent organisation Larnaca 2030, which leads the city’s bid to become European Capital of Culture in 2030.

“As a result, it enjoys extensive and continuous promotion,” Hadjicharalambous added.

In addition to the coastal stretch, there is significant investor interest in the western areas of Pervolia and Kiti, located near the airport, where demand for new developments has also been rising sharply.