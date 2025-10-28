Safe Bulkers Inc., the New York Stock Exchange-listed shipping company led by CEO Polys Hajioannou, held its 5th annual scholarship award ceremony last week, at its Limassol offices, reaffirming its long-standing commitment to education and social responsibility.

Now in its fifth consecutive year, the Safe Bulkers Scholarship Programme has become a well-established institution in Cyprus, designed to support young people pursuing higher education in key fields related to the maritime and technical sectors.

The initiative continues to grow in scope and impact, rewarding students distinguished for their ethics, consistency, and academic excellence.

The event was attended by Zoe Polydorou, first education officer and district inspector of Limassol, Yiannis Armeftis, Mayor of Limassol, and Yiannis Tsouloftas, head of the Limassol EOA.

For the 2025–2026 academic year, ten students were selected through a rigorous evaluation process, meeting all academic and social criteria of the program.

Each recipient received a €10,000 scholarship, supporting undergraduate or postgraduate studies at leading universities in Greece and abroad.

Fields of study included Naval Architecture and Ship Engineering, Mechanical and Electrical Engineering, Informatics, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, Maritime Law, and Shipping, Trade and Finance.

Reflecting the company’s Environmental and Social Governance (ESG) principles, the initiative underlines Safe Bulkers’ enduring support for education and youth development.

“It is our great honour to support students in their journey of knowledge and development,” the company said, extending warm congratulations to the award winners and their families, along with best wishes for continued success and creative prospects.