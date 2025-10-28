The spiciest festival of them all is back! “Get ready for a fiery celebration of all things chilli, where bold flavours, great music and epic vibes come together in one unforgettable day,” say the organisers of Sia Chilli Fest as they prepare for the event this Sunday.

Happening at Sia village, on the outskirts of Nicosia, a variety of events, competitions and entertainment is planned between 10.30am and 4.30pm. “JohnnyPep, our resident heat whisperer, will be serving up spicy goodness and chilli tales straight from the microfarm,” explain organisers, while the day will be filled with cold beers and cool cocktails to balance the heat.

Tasty treats will be served all day, both hot and not meals for all tastes. Live DJ performances will add to the event while the biggest event of the day will surely once again the Chilli Contest 2025. Daredevils can test their tolerance to spicy, hot chilies in this contest.

“Whether you’re a spice fanatic or just chilli-curious, this is your day to feast, dance, laugh and maybe cry (just a little). Bring your crew, your appetite and your brave tastebuds.”

Sia Chilli Fest 2025

Chili festival with contests, food and drink. November 1. Sia village, Nicosia district. 10.30am-4.30pm. Free