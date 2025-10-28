The Leptos Group is a leading organisation in land and building development and real estate, as well as travel and tourism, healthcare and education, with a success history of 65+ years. The Leptos Group has secured its leading position through the professionalism and teamwork of its employees, a strong international sales network in over 75 countries, significant investments in land acquisition, and reliable after-sales support.

With over 350 completed residential developments, hotel resorts, shopping centres, an accredited university, and a modern private hospital, the group also boasts a substantial land bank featuring prime locations in Cyprus and Greece, ranging from beachfront villas to coastal condominiums and rural properties.

Limassol

LIMASSOL BLU MARINE

LIMASSOL’S NEW RIVIERA

Limassol Blu Marine is designed to become a world-renowned address, located just minutes away from the Limassol Marina and new casino. Contemporary living spaces rising above the Mediterranean and cantilevered into the Cypriot sky, these bespoke residential towers feature architecture from the finest designers, as well as uninterrupted sights of the Limassol skyline and astonishing sea views. Future residents will enjoy a wide range of exceptional amenities, including a state-of-the-art fitness centre, rejuvenating spa facilities, high-end restaurants, beautifully landscaped gardens and swimming pools. These meticulously crafted facilities will provide a seamless living experience that caters to residents’ desires and exceeds their expectations.

Roberto Cavalli’s first branded real estate project in the Mediterranean launches in Cyprus, marking a landmark €200 million collaboration with the Leptos Group. The 30-storey beachfront tower, ‘Cavalli by Limassol Blu Marine,’ promises to redefine luxury living in the region.

LBM penthouse

Located in the heart of downtown Limassol, the tower offers uninterrupted sea views, direct access to the city’s marina and business district, and interiors styled by Italian fashion icon Roberto Cavalli. This project is the first of its kind in Cyprus and the first Cavalli-branded residential development in the entire Mediterranean region.

The tower is the second and final residential building in the Limassol Blu Marine project, which includes a 50-metre infinity pool overlooking the Mediterranean.

Designed by world-renowned architects Benoy, the Cavalli Tower and the broader Limassol Blu Marine community blend Italian finesse with cutting-edge design. The show apartment reveals floor-to-ceiling windows, vast terraces and smart home features all in a beachfront setting.

LIMASSOL PARK

WELCOME TO A GREEN HAVEN

A unique concept in an up-and-coming area of Limassol, neighbouring Europe’s largest integrated casino and golf resort. Limassol Park is set to become one of the most luxurious gated resort residences with a selection of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments and penthouses. Centrally located, close to a plethora of facilities and amenities, this unique development is just a few minutes’ drive from the shopping mall, waterpark, blue flag-awarded beaches, historic sites and places of interest, including public and private schools. The development is designed around landscaped gardens with meandering paths and ponds, and features large swimming pools, jacuzzi, tennis court, children’s playground and gated entrance with 24-hour security.

LIMASSOL DEL MAR

EXCLUSIVE SEAFRONT LIVING

Limassol Del Mar expresses the island’s ‘new wave’ of architecture through its unique high-rise curvilinear design, that fully capitalises on the plot’s 170 metre long sea frontage, enabling every single apartment of the development to benefit from direct, wide-angle sea views. This residential haven, with its five-star services and facilities, blends a collection of gastronomic and shopping experiences at the most sought-after residential and leisure address.

The last remaining ‘Limited-Edition Apartments’ are for sale, a perfect opportunity to own a residence at Limassol’s architectural and lifestyle masterpiece.

Paphos

KAMARES VILLAGE

THE PERFECT PLACE TO LIVE

Kamares Village is one of the most exclusive developments in Cyprus and is amongst the most distinctive in the Eastern Mediterranean. A vibrant community with over 1,000 homes, this project is characterised by its delicate stone arches and superb location with breathtaking views of the countryside and Paphos’ magnificent coastline. The project has been granted with prestigious international real estate awards over the past years. The use of stone, wood and arches typify the landscape, while swimming pools, barbeques, sun terraces and private tennis courts add luxury to the Mediterranean outdoor lifestyle. Over 1,5 million plants, trees and herb gardens add to the serenity of this green haven.

Coral SEAS

CORAL SEAS VILLAS

YOUR OWN BEACHFRONT LIFESTYLE

Coral Seas Villas is set within the renowned area of Coral Bay, which is considered to be one of the most attractive bays and sandy beaches in Cyprus. The area is very popular with international holidaymakers who are either living permanently in Cyprus, or have invested in a holiday home. Coral Seas Villas is a mixed-use resort comprising of luxury freehold properties, private residence club and common swimming pool and gym in an enriched Mediterranean style with special attention to detail and quality.

Adonis Beach Villas

ADONIS BEACH VILLAS

ELEGANT WATERSIDE LIVING

Adonis Beach Villas is one of Leptos Estates’ most luxurious developments, set in a desirable location along Paphos’ coastline. The unique setting, just a stone’s throw from the seafront, places this development at the midway point between the bustling harbour of Paphos and the blue flag-awarded sandy beach of Coral Bay. The villas are built to the highest standards and feature private pools, large landscaped gardens, BBQ areas, spacious verandas and parking spaces.

Armonia

ARMONIA BEACH VILLAS

LIVE YOUR DREAMS

Armonia Beach Villas is superbly located on the coastline in a pristine, sought-after area, halfway between Paphos Harbour and the picturesque sandy beach of Coral Bay. The villas are built to the highest standards featuring private swimming pools, large landscaped gardens, BBQ areas, spacious verandas with extensive outdoor living areas, modern architectural design with the latest technology, quality finishes, private parking and more.

VENUS GARDENS

UNIQUE RESIDENTIAL LIVING

Venus Gardens is a unique Residential Resort located just a short walk from the Paphos coastline and the blue waters of the Mediterranean sea. These urban – sea facing residences have a relaxing contemporary design with distinct Mediterranean features. All living areas have direct access to large verandas, terraces and gardens which surround the properties and all interior designs allow the sun and air to flow through. Venus Gardens is a luxury gated community boasting large communal greens, two communal swimming pools, a clubhouse as well as a tennis court.

Greece

Chania. Aphrodite Beachfront Chania, Viglia Beach Villas, Aegean Blue Apartments, Fournado Villas are some of the projects by Leptos Estates on the beautiful beaches of Crete, particularly in the Chania area.

Costa Nopia featured as one of Greece’s strategic projects is located on the beautiful northwestern coasts of Crete, offering a unique opportunity for an exciting, high-quality mixed-use resort.

Paros. Molos Beach Village, a traditional seaside Cycladic project near the fishing village of Molos, is just 50 meters from the sandy beaches of the area. Paros is one of the most popular and cosmopolitan islands of the Aegean, attracting thousands of tourists and investors every year.

Santorini. Santorini Villas is a unique development complex with holiday homes located on the most famous island of the Mediterranean, just 200 metres from the beautiful Monolithos beach, ideal for families and children.

