A 28-year-old British tourist has befriended an octopus during his holiday in Limassol that he came across while investigating a shipwreck, and the two have been religiously meeting underwater since October 18.

“I just can’t describe the feeling. When he touched my hand for the first time it was unbelievable! It’s like being in contact with an alien – it’s totally sick,” said diver Matthew Hyatt.

He met the small octopus during a dive when he picked up a stone revealing the creature hiding beneath it.

Hyatt stretched out his hand, allowing the animal to interact with him, and to his surprise it reached out as well.

Since that day, the diver has been visiting the octopus every day during his regular dives, and each time the animal emerges to from the wreckage to meet him.

“We swim together for an hour and when it has had enough of my company he goes back into his hole and pulls rock over himself,” he said.

Hyatt decided to help the octopus, who appeared to have four injured legs, by bringing him shrimp, but eventually stopped because he did not want to disrupt nature.

“I thought he’d be more scared because of his injuries. It’s even more special that he comes to see me,” he said.