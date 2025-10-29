Cypriot real estate analytics firm Ask Wire is accelerating its growth with the help of two grants from the Research and Innovation Foundation of Cyprus (RIF), the company said on Wednesday.

According to an announcement, the two awards, from the BOOST and Fast Track Innovation (FTI) programmes, are fuelling the company’s next phase of growth

The BOOST programme is serving as the engine for Ask Wire’s transformation of its proven analytics platform into a scalable European business.

The funding supports key growth initiatives including market research and client development in Poland and the Czech Republic.

It also finances targeted marketing and communication campaigns, alongside the recruitment of product, sales, and data specialists.

To scale efficiently without sacrificing quality or speed, the grant also funds AI automation, infrastructure upgrades, and integration with financial and insurance systems.

“BOOST is not just about scaling a product — it’s about scaling confidence,” said Pavlos Loizou, CEO of Ask Wire.

“It allows us to strengthen our base in Greece and Cyprus while accelerating entry into new European markets, building the structure and the people to sustain that growth,” he added.

Complementing this expansion, the FTI programme funds the development of Edge, Ask Wire’s consumer-facing platform.

Edge is a new accessible service that unites property prices, environmental risks, and energy performance.

The platform introduces a personal ‘property wallet’, allowing users to monitor their home’s value, exposure, and energy profile while connecting directly with banks, insurers, and energy providers.

This consumer tool represents the first step toward Ask Wire’s broader Real Estate Wallet concept, which aims to create a verified digital identity for every property in Europe.

These initiatives are already supporting 80 institutional clients, including the National Bank of Greece, Eurobank, the Cyprus Tax Department, ERB Insurance, Hellas Direct, and developers such as Lambda and Cyfield.

Ask Wire currently operates in Cyprus, Greece, and Romania, helping banks, insurers, valuers, and developers make data-driven property decisions.

The company said that “for the public, the development work brings clarity and trust to property ownership”.

“Programmes like FTI and BOOST show the real power of non-dilutive funding,” said Loizou.

“They allow us to invest in technology and people without giving up equity — helping us break out of Cyprus, prove our scalability, and demonstrate that local innovation can compete, and win, at a European level,” he explained.

“This is how ecosystems grow — when ambition meets opportunity,” he concluded.