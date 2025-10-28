A 13-storey commercial development has been approved to be constructed on the site where the Curium Palace Hotel once stood in Limassol, the environment department said on Tuesday.

The hotel building has already been demolished, and the project is now under environmental review.

According to Stockwatch, the estimated cost of the development stands at €22 million, with a projected completion time of 30 months once all necessary permits are secured.

Plans show that the new building will include shops on the ground floor, office spaces across nine levels, a roof garden on the 13th floor, and one underground level. The structure will also feature a mezzanine and a mechanical floor, reaching a total height of 54 metres.

According to the submitted plans, the underground level will cover 2,817 square metres and include parking areas, spaces for people with disabilities, and vehicle access routes.

The ground and first floors will host commercial areas and a reception area for the offices. The mezzanine level will be divided between retail and office use, while the third floor will be reserved for mechanical systems.

The office development will occupy floors four through 12, and the top floor will be designed as a roof garden, offering an open-air space for users.

The environment department stated that no plant species listed in Cyprus’ Red Data Book of Flora were found within the project site. The area borders an existing car park and commercial developments to the east, making it part of a busy urban zone.

The development is also near the archaeological museum and the municipal garden.