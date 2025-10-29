Korantina Homes has become synonymous with architectural excellence, strategic vision and long-term value creation

In recent years, Cyprus has emerged as a dynamic hub for investment, with transformative projects reshaping its economic and urban landscape. Among the companies leading this evolution is Korantina Homes, an innovative real estate developer that has become synonymous with architectural excellence, strategic vision, and long-term value creation.

Through an impressive portfolio of luxury residential developments and integrated lifestyle destinations, Korantina Homes is elevating living standards and contributing meaningfully to economic growth, urban regeneration, and international investment flows into Cyprus.

A Legacy of Excellence and Vision

Founded in Paphos, Korantina Homes has steadily built a reputation as one of Cyprus’ most respected and forward-thinking developers. Over the years, the company has demonstrated an exceptional ability to identify unique locations, invest strategically, and deliver projects that stand out for their design, construction quality, and cultural relevance.

What sets Korantina Homes apart is its holistic approach to development. Each project is conceived not simply as a set of buildings, but as a complete ecosystem that combines residential, hospitality, cultural, and lifestyle elements. This approach allows the company to create destinations that attract both local and international audiences, fostering communities and generating significant economic impact.

Driving Economic Growth Through Strategic Investments

The scale of Korantina Homes’ developments contributes directly to Cyprus’ evolving investment landscape. Large-scale projects such as Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort, Royal Bay, SOHO Resort, and City Landmark represent multi-million-euro investments that create jobs, support local businesses, and position Cyprus as a premium destination for tourism, residency, and investment.

By combining private capital, architectural innovation, and long-term planning, these developments align perfectly with the national vision of strengthening Cyprus’ position as a competitive, future-ready economy. They attract discerning investors from around the world who are drawn to high-quality real estate, a stable business environment, and the unique Mediterranean lifestyle.

Cap St George

Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort

At the forefront of Korantina Homes’ portfolio is Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort, the company’s flagship development and one of the most prestigious coastal destinations in the Mediterranean.

Stretching along more than two kilometres of pristine shoreline on the Saint George peninsula in Paphos, Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort seamlessly blends natural beauty with contemporary architecture and elevated design. The development comprises seafront villas and a five-star luxury hotel, complemented by a range of world-class amenities, including a spa, gym, tennis and padel courts, a football field built to European professional standards, and exceptional dining venues.

Cap St George

Beyond its facilities, the resort offers immersive cultural and lifestyle experiences that celebrate Cypriot tradition. Residents and guests can enjoy horseback riding along the coast, cycling on seaside paths, and hands-on workshops such as halloumi-making, bread-baking, and olive oil production. With concierge and maintenance services through the resort’s clubhouse and 24-hour security, Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort has set a new benchmark for integrated luxury developments in Cyprus.

Its impact extends far beyond real estate: the project has created employment opportunities, stimulated local hospitality and services, and attracted high-value tourism to the region, strengthening Paphos’ profile as a world-class destination.

Royal Bay

Royal Bay Resort

Another strategic investment is Royal Bay Resort, a premium seafront development in the heart of Paphos. Designed for those who value both privacy and urban convenience, the project features 65 properties – villas and apartments – distinguished by modern architecture, high construction standards, and direct access to the sea.

Royal Bay offers residents a private clubhouse with a café and restaurant, gym, spa, children’s play areas, a communal pool, and 24-hour reception, concierge, and security services. By delivering a complete residential environment, Royal Bay enhances Paphos’ offering of high-end living spaces and contributes to increasing property value along the city’s coastline.

This development clearly shows how targeted real estate investment can meet the growing demand for quality housing while also improving the character and appeal of Cyprus’ coastal cities.

Soho

SOHO Resort

SOHO Resort represents a different but equally transformative type of investment, one that reimagines urban coastal living. Situated on the Paphos seafront, SOHO comprises two buildings of 15 and 16 floors, housing 113 luxury apartments and 20 villas with uninterrupted Mediterranean views.

The project offers a fully integrated lifestyle experience, including a gym, spa, restaurants, 24-hour reception and security, and beautifully landscaped gardens. By combining cosmopolitan vibrancy with seaside tranquillity, SOHO Resort appeals to residents, business professionals, and investors who seek modern infrastructure in prime locations.

Beyond its architectural impact, SOHO Resort is contributing to the revitalization of Paphos’ coastal front, reinforcing the city’s role as a contemporary Mediterranean urban centre and attracting a new wave of residential and commercial investment.

City Landmark

City Landmark

With City Landmark, Korantina Homes turns its attention to the urban core of Paphos. This innovative mixed-use development brings modern architecture and functionality into the heart of the city, while honouring its heritage.

At the centre of the project is a historic listed building, carefully restored and converted into a modern clubhouse exclusively for residents. Surrounding it are one- to three-bedroom apartments and office spaces, creating a vibrant environment where living and business coexist seamlessly.

City Landmark

Amenities such as a communal pool, café, gym, concierge, and 24-hour security provide residents with a complete urban lifestyle experience. City Landmark is revitalizing a central district and demonstrating how strategic real estate investment can bridge tradition and modernity, making urban centres more attractive for both residents and enterprises.

Driving Economic and Sustainable Value

Beyond the architectural and lifestyle aspects, Korantina Homes’ investments have a tangible economic multiplier effect. Each development generates employment during construction and operation, supports local suppliers and service providers, and increases tourism expenditure.

The company’s projects also contribute to enhancing Cyprus’ international image as a safe, attractive investment destination with stable returns and a high quality of life. By focusing on sustainability, design excellence, and community integration, Korantina Homes ensures that its developments align with long-term economic and environmental goals.

Investing in Progress: Building a Stronger Cyprus

As Cyprus continues to expand its investment horizons across sectors such as infrastructure, renewable energy, and digital innovation, real estate remains a core driver of economic growth. Korantina Homes is a leading example of how strategic private investment can fuel transformation, breathe new life into communities, and reinforce the country’s long-term economic prospects.

Through its iconic developments, the company is enhancing Cyprus’ global image and supporting a more stable, forward-looking economy.