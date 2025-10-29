Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos travels to India on Wednesday for an official visit following an invitation from his counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to strengthen bilateral ties.

The visit aims to boost cooperation on political, economic and regional issues, and discuss EU-India relations ahead of Cyprus’ upcoming presidency of the EU Council.

On Thursday, Kombos will hold a private meeting with Jaishankar, followed by expanded bilateral talks.

The minister will conclude his visit with a speech at the Indian Council of World Affairs, outlining prospects for strategic cooperation and Cyprus’ role as a pillar of stability in the eastern Mediterranean and the EU.