A weak low-pressure system is temporarily affecting Cyprus, with a weak high-pressure system expected to move in from Thursday, according to the meteorological service.

On Wednesday, weather conditions across most parts of the island will be mainly clear, though locally increased cloud cover will appear at times. Around midday and during the afternoon, developing clouds may bring isolated showers, mainly over the mountainous areas.

Winds will blow mainly from the southwest to northwest, light to moderate, at 3 to 4 Beaufort, and will become locally moderate to strong, 4 to 5 Beaufort, in the southwest later in the day. The sea will be calm to slightly rough, and temporarily slightly rough along the southwest coast.

Temperatures will rise to around 28C inland and in the southern and eastern coastal areas, about 26C in the western and northern coasts, and around 22C in the higher mountains.

On Wednesday evening, the weather will remain mostly clear, with some locally increased low clouds expected. Winds will shift to mainly northwesterly to northeasterly, and southeasterly along the northern coast, blowing light, at 3 Beaufort, and occasionally up to moderate, at 3 to 4 Beaufort. The sea will stay calm to slightly rough.

Overnight temperatures will fall to around 16C inland, about 18C along the coast, and around 11C in the higher mountainous regions. On Thursday and Friday, the weather will remain mostly clear across the island.

Saturday will also be mainly clear, though periods of increased high cloud cover are expected.

Temperatures through to Saturday are not expected to show any significant change, continuing to remain slightly above the average climatic levels for this time of year.