Skroutz, the most popular Greek marketplace in Cyprus, presents the Black Friday 2025 Report, a review of this year’s consumer purchasing activity and the product categories that stood out during the offer period.

Increased orders and a rise in the average order value are the key characteristics of Black Friday week, with the total number of orders increasing by 85 per cent compared to 2024. Regarding the average order value, it remained consistently high in Cyprus this year (148 euros). This stability indicates that consumers made purchases, taking full advantage of the period’s offers. A 97-per cent increase in generated turnover compared to the previous year for purchases made thru Skroutz in Cyprus, confirming both the dynamism of online shopping and the growing consumer preference for the marketplace services offered, as well as the utilisation of product offers that cover a wide range of needs.

Increase in the use of Skroutz Points

Skroutz Last Mile’s (SLM) entry into the Cypriot market in May 2025 marked a significant upgrade in the delivery experience for Cypriot consumers. The installation of the first Skroutz Points since the end of summer reflects the targeted effort for faster and more flexible pickup, with 36 locations already operational and over 100 new locations planned for 2026. Finally, it’s worth noting that during the Black Friday weekend, almost 15 per cent of consumers chose delivery via Skroutz Point, despite it being their first six months of operation, highlighting the growing preference of the consumer public for the new pickup network.

Cyber Monday and on-the-go shopping

A strong increase in app orders and on-the-go purchases by 58 per cent, compared to the same period last year, highlighting the significant shift in how consumers in Cyprus are now making their purchases. Cyber Monday concluded the Black Friday shopping week with a significant increase in the number of purchases made that day, up 76.3 per cent, compared to purchases made on Mondays starting from September 1, 2025. Finally, it’s worth noting that the generated turnover for the same period and for Cyber Monday itself also showed a significant increase, reaching 135.3 per cent.

Cyber Monday data is based on research comparing Mondays over: September 1-December 1, 2025.

Most popular product categories based on searches

Technology

Fashion

House-Garden

Health-Beauty

Children’s-Infants

Hobby-Sports

Cars-Motorcycles

Professional-B2B

Supermarket

Books

The “Technology”, “Fashion” and “Home & Garden” product categories were at the centre of consumer interest, accounting for the largest percentage of visits, remaining top choices this year as well. “Technology”, at 22.04 per cent, once again took pole position on the list of categories with the highest marketplace turnover this year, followed by “Fashion” and “Health-Beauty”.

The Black Friday Report is derived from data analysis over November 24-30, 2025.

About Skroutz

Skroutz S.A. connects millions of consumers with thousands of stores that choose to advertize thru the largest online shopping platform in Greece.

Consumers can find over 29 million products from approximately 8,000 partner stores on www.skroutz.cy, enjoying secure shopping, a delivery and money-back guaranty, and free product returns with every purchase thru Skroutz. The company’s vision is to offer a complete shopping experience to consumers and the most efficient sales channel to its partners.

Skroutz A.E. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Athens. It employs over 600 people, and after 20 years of operation, it has established itself in consumers’ minds as the benchmark for the ideal shopping experience, recording over 25 million visits monthly.



