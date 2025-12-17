Ecologists Party MP Charalambos Theopemptou on Wednesday used the budgetary debate to highlight persistent failures in waste management and energy policy, warning that Cyprus remains far from meeting its EU obligations.

Speaking on the dais in the house of representatives, Theopemptou said that almost two years after the EU deadline for separate collection of organic waste, implementation remains negligible.

Although organic waste accounts for around 40 per cent of household rubbish, he said no meaningful nationwide system is in place, despite years of preparation time.

He said the next phase of obligations would place responsibility on large waste producers such as catering and hospitality businesses, which will be required to submit organic waste management plans.

Theopemptou also criticised recycling systems, saying they do not cover the whole country and that large volumes of waste continue to be buried.

He alleged that many operators function illegally without enforcement, undermining environmental protection measures.

Construction and demolition waste was another weak point, he said, with insufficient checks on whether facilities are actually licensed.

As a result, significant quantities delivered to recyclers ultimately end up untreated or discarded.

He referred to serious problems with residues sent for incineration and said illegal liquid waste disposal continues unchecked, citing the Polemidia dam as a major recipient.

On packaging, he warned that Cyprus is unprepared for the EU requirement that by 2029 at least 90 per cent of plastic bottles and metal cans be collected separately.

Turning to energy policy, Theopemptou lamented that despite recent data showing improvement in households unable to maintain adequate heating, thousands still struggle to pay energy bills.

To permanently reduce energy costs, he called for targeted renovations prioritising vulnerable groups, automatic access to the social electricity tariff and the development of energy communities that distribute benefits directly to low-income households.

Theopemptou also warned that Cyprus is unprepared for the transition to zero emission buildings.

From 2028 all new public buildings must meet the standard, followed by all new buildings from 2030.

He said there is little practical knowledge locally on how to construct such buildings with available materials.

He proposed the construction of pilot projects in cooperation with universities and experts so that Cyprus may upgrade around 16,000 buildings annually to meet its 2050 targets.

He added that the national building renovation plan, which must be updated every five years, has so far been drafted without proper public consultation.