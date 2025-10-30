Cyprus tourism receipts reach €2.47 billion in January–August

Revenue from tourism in Cyprus reached €581.8 million in August 2025, according to figures released by the Cyprus Statistical Service of Cyprus (Cystat) on Thursday.

This marks a 13.8 per cent increase when compared with the €511.4m recorded in the same month of the previous year.

For the January to August 2025 period, total revenue from tourism is estimated at €2.47 billion, up 16.5 per cent from €2.12 billion in the corresponding period of 2024.

Cystat said the increase reflects strong visitor spending and steady growth in arrivals, particularly from key markets such as the United Kingdom, Israel and Poland.

The average expenditure per person rose to €966.41 in August 2025, compared with €921.59 a year earlier, representing a 4.9 per cent increase.

Visitors from the United Kingdom, which remained Cyprus’ largest tourism market accounting for 32.1 per cent of total tourists, spent an average of €1,195.02 per person and €112.74 per day.

Tourists from Israel, the second-largest market with 17.5 per cent of total arrivals, spent an average of €792.69 per person and €152.44 per day.

Travellers from Poland, which ranked third with 7.0 per cent of total visitors, spent an average of €740.38 per person and €96.15 per day.

Among other European markets, visitors from France spent on average €979.40 per person and €104.19 per day, while tourists from Germany spent €987.97 per person and €94.09 per day.

Cystat also reported that visitors from the United States spent €849.70 per person and €69.65 per day, while tourists from Greece spent €484.94 per person and €46.18 per day.

The statistical service explained that the data were collected through its Passengers Survey, conducted at Larnaca and Paphos airports using Computer Assisted Personal Interviewing (CAPI).

The survey covers all visitors in the government-controlled areas of Cyprus and excludes those arriving or departing illegally through ports and airports in the occupied areas.

The statistical service also explained that tourists are defined as visitors who stay for at least one night in Cyprus, while tourist arrivals refer to the number of trips rather than individuals, as one person may take multiple trips during the reference period.

Earlier this week, Cyprus’ Deputy Ministry of Tourism unveiled a €74.6m budget for 2026, marking a clear shift towards sustainability and year-round growth.

Deputy Minister Kostas Koumis stated the new model moves beyond focusing solely on arrivals, instead emphasising quality, environmental respect, and local community benefits, reflecting the end of the traditional tourism cycle.

The budget allocates 37.1 per cent (€27.7m) to promotion, 20 per cent (€14.9m) to grant schemes for product upgrades, and 25 per cent (€19.5m) to operational costs, including funds for the EU Council Presidency.

In addition, key spending includes €13.2m for targeted schemes, with €9.39m from the EU Recovery and Resilience Plan.

This funding will support upgrading rural and mountain accommodation and creating authentic agritourism and cultural experiences.

The ministry mentioned that national funds will enhance sports tourism, beach upgrades, accessibility, and winter tourism through Christmas Villages, laying strong foundations for the future.

Meanwhile, Cyprus is also making a gradual but significant push to become a year-round tourist destination, moving beyond the traditional “sun-and-sea” model.

Key to this transition is the commitment from hotels, especially in Ayia Napa and Protaras, to extend their operating seasons into March and November for 2026.

This modest extension is viewed by tourism professionals as a vital first step.

The entire tourism ecosystem, including restaurants and local services, must remain active to support this change and avoid “dead towns” for visitors, according industry sources have said.

Christos Angelides, director general of the Cyprus Hoteliers Association (Pasyxe), stressed that this cooperation allows workers to build stable, 12-month careers.

The timing is opportune, capitalising on Cyprus’ mild climate with sea temperatures often above 22 degrees celcius in November.

In addition, this shift is supported by strong demand, with tourist arrivals up 10.3 per cent year-on-year between January and September 2025, reaching 3.6 million. The sector’s contribution to GDP has grown to 14 per cent.

Thanos Michaelides, Pasyxe president, stated that a key objective is to strengthen tourism between November and April by targeting new markets like Scandinavians and Germans.

The Deputy Ministry of Tourism is actively diversifying the product to include sports, wellness, and gastronomy, positioning Cyprus as an authentic, sustainable destination at global events like the World Travel Market (WTM) 2025.

While the shift requires sustained effort, official statistics show off-peak arrivals are steadily gaining traction, supporting the move to a more balanced tourism calendar.