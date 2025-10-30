Visitor rates at leisure centres across Cyprus surpassed 80 per cent in September and October, marking a strong start to the autumn season, according to the association of hospitality sector owners (Osika).

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), president of the association, Neophytos Thrasyvoulou, said the past two months were “encouraging” for the catering sector, noting that business people across the island are satisfied with the level of activity.

He expressed hope that this momentum will continue at least until mid-November.

“What we are trying to achieve now,” he said, “is the implementation of new support programmes from the Labour Ministry to help employees stay in work through government support schemes.”

He added that this would also help “as many businesses as possible to stay open during the winter season.”

Extending the tourist season, he noted, has long been a key goal for the catering industry, as it helps stabilise businesses and maintain employment levels beyond the summer months.

Thrasyvoulou explained that all recreation centres are currently open, though many are expected to close in the coming weeks, as the industry awaits the outcome of the first half of November before making final decisions for the winter period.

He also referred to a bill currently before Parliament, which, once approved, is expected to make it easier for business owners to secure and renew operating licences, allowing them to remain open for longer periods and operate flexibly according to their needs.