Cyprus’ land market continued to gain ground in the first half of 2025, with total transactions exceeding €360 million, confirming its position as one of the strongest segments of the island’s real estate sector, according to Landbank Analytics.

A total of 1,130 land sales were recorded, split between 794 building plots worth €189.9 million and 336 fields that generated €170.5 million.

Although building plots accounted for the majority of transactions, fields recorded significantly higher average values, reaching €507,440 per sale, compared to €239,170 for building plots.

This contrast reflects the nature of investment. Plots typically serve residential demand, while fields often involve larger parcels with long-term development potential, from tourist zones to renewable energy projects.

In Nicosia, 341 building plots were sold during the first half of the year, making them the second most popular property type after apartments.

However, the 83 field sales recorded an average value of €363,654, the highest among all categories in the capital and even above houses (€283,641). Building plots averaged €220,331.

Limassol followed a similar pattern, with 191 building plot sales against 90 field transactions. However, fields were once again the high-value segment, averaging €687,800, more than double the price of plots, which exceeded €305,000.

In Larnaca, building plots clearly led the market in volume, 173 compared with 64 fields, but fields achieved a much higher average sale price of €416,300, compared with €204,500 for plots.

The highest prices were found in Paphos, where 123 land deals were completed. The 46 field sales averaged €846,700, while building plots stood at €252,000.

By contrast, Famagusta presented a different picture. Fields dominated both in number and total value, with 53 sales compared with only 12 building plots.

The average price for fields was €241,000, while plots averaged €134,500.

According to Landbank Group CEO Andreas Christophorides, the latest analysis confirms that the land market “has become the main driver of Cyprus’ real estate sector.”

He noted that the market for building plots, with hundreds of transactions across all districts, continues to fuel demand for residential and commercial development, forming the backbone of daily real estate activity.

At the same time, fields have become “the silent giant of strategic investments,” consistently recording higher average prices in every district.

“Indicatively, average prices in Paphos reach around €850,000, and in Limassol close to €700,000,” Christophorides said.

He added that these figures “no longer reflect agricultural land values but investment potential, large parcels, land in tourist zones, or property earmarked for large-scale developments such as renewable energy parks or integrated residential and tourism projects.”

He pointed out that Paphos and Limassol lead this high-value segment, while Famagusta stands out with its unique profile, where almost all land activity involves fields, primarily for tourism or agricultural development.

According to the analysis, Christophorides said that “the market remains healthy and mature, with investors positioning themselves strategically in land with long-term potential, a trend that ensures the continued strength of the market in the years ahead.”