Water supply will be reduced in the Vavla and Lagia districts of Larnaca from Thursday until 5pm on Friday, said the Larnaca district government.

According to authorities, this measure is necessary due to an emergency repair by the water development department addressing a leak in the main pipeline supplying the two communities.

Residents are advised to use water sparingly and rely on the water stored in their private tanks to meet their needs until the pipeline is restored.

The local government emphasised that “the effective use of water will contribute significantly to addressing the water shortage that is plaguing our land.”

Efforts will be made to meet the area’s water supply needs as best as possible, and the district government apologises for any inconvenience caused to the public.